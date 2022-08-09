Team Vitality part ways with rifler misutaaa

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Vitality parted ways with rifler Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old French-Albanian pro had been with the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team since March 2020.

“We are very proud of the legend you have become, you will always be engraved in the history of Vitality,” the team wrote on Twitter.

In his own social media post, misutaaa said it is “time for another chapter.”

“It was a beautiful journey with ups & downs, a lot of emotion, meeting amazing & lovely people,” he posted on Twitter.

From 17 to 19 ?? My story with @TeamVitality come to an end after 2 years, thanks everyone for the support every day, every game. It was a beautiful journey with ups & downs, a lot of emotions, meeting amazing & lovely people ???? It’s time for another chapter ? pic.twitter.com/9w4B9lhw5M — misutaaa (@misutaaaCSGO) August 9, 2022

Vitality have struggled this year, most recently missing the playoffs at IEM Cologne.

The remaining roster includes Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and Emil “Magisk” Reif. Danny “zonic” Sorensen is the coach.

–Field Level Media