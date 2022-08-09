fbpx
Published August 9, 2022

Team Vitality part ways with rifler misutaaa

Team Vitality parted ways with rifler Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old French-Albanian pro had been with the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team since March 2020.

“We are very proud of the legend you have become, you will always be engraved in the history of Vitality,” the team wrote on Twitter.

In his own social media post, misutaaa said it is “time for another chapter.”

“It was a beautiful journey with ups & downs, a lot of emotion, meeting amazing & lovely people,” he posted on Twitter.

Vitality have struggled this year, most recently missing the playoffs at IEM Cologne.

The remaining roster includes Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and Emil “Magisk” Reif. Danny “zonic” Sorensen is the coach.

–Field Level Media

