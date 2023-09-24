Team Spirit wins DreamLeague Season 21 grand final

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team Spirit recorded a 3-0 sweep over Shopify Rebellion in the grand final of the DreamLeague Season 21 playoffs on Sunday.

The Russia-based organization posted a 68-minute win on green and 39- and 34-minute victories on red to capture the $300,000 first-place prize.

WE ARE YOUR DREAMLEAGUE SEASON 21 CHAMPIONS ?? Thank you for your support! See you at The International 2023???#SpiritDota #Dota2 #ESLProTour pic.twitter.com/82BJXewnXT — Team Spirit (@Team__Spirit) September 24, 2023

Shopify Rebellion advanced to the grand final earlier Sunday with a 2-1 triumph over BetBoom Team in the lower-bracket final.

Shopify Rebellion sandwiched a 44- and 47-minute wins on green around the lone victory by BetBoom Team, who notched a 38-minute triumph, also on green.

Our run at DreamLeague Season 21 ends with a 2nd place finish ?? Congratulations to @Team__Spirit, deserved champions ?? All eyes on TI 2023 in just over 2 weeks time – See you in Seattle ??#ESLProTour pic.twitter.com/ocHym54dc0 — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) September 24, 2023

Twelve teams from around the world began the $1 million Dota 2 tournament.

DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:

1. $300,000 — Team Spirit

2. $175,000 — Shopify Rebellion

3. $120,000 — BetBoom Team

4. $85,000 — OG

5-6. $57,500 — Entity, Tundra Esports

7-8. $47,500 — Gaimin Gladiators, 9Pandas

9-10. $30,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses

11-12. $25,000 — Talon Esports, Quest Esports

–Field Level Media