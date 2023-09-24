fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 24, 2023

Team Spirit wins DreamLeague Season 21 grand final

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team Spirit recorded a 3-0 sweep over Shopify Rebellion in the grand final of the DreamLeague Season 21 playoffs on Sunday.

The Russia-based organization posted a 68-minute win on green and 39- and 34-minute victories on red to capture the $300,000 first-place prize.

Shopify Rebellion advanced to the grand final earlier Sunday with a 2-1 triumph over BetBoom Team in the lower-bracket final.

Shopify Rebellion sandwiched a 44- and 47-minute wins on green around the lone victory by BetBoom Team, who notched a 38-minute triumph, also on green.

Twelve teams from around the world began the $1 million Dota 2 tournament.

DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:
1. $300,000 — Team Spirit
2. $175,000 — Shopify Rebellion
3. $120,000 — BetBoom Team
4. $85,000 — OG
5-6. $57,500 — Entity, Tundra Esports
7-8. $47,500 — Gaimin Gladiators, 9Pandas
9-10. $30,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses
11-12. $25,000 — Talon Esports, Quest Esports

–Field Level Media

Share: 