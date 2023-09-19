Team Spirit picks up two wins at DreamLeague Season 21

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Team Spirit won a pair of matches to move into first place in Group B, while Shopify Rebellion slid into first in Group A during DreamLeague Season 21 action on Tuesday.

Spirit beat Evil Geniuses and Quest Esports 2-0. BetBoom is now in second place in the group after beating Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with OG.

Twelve teams from around the world are competing at the $1 million DreamLeague Season 21 event. The group stage runs Monday through Wednesday with two round-robin groups of six teams. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, the third- and fourth-place teams advance to the lower bracket and the rest are eliminated.

The playoffs run Thursday through Sunday in a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

On Tuesday, Spirit won in 39 minutes on red and 36 minutes on red to down Evil Geniuses. Then they took down Quest Esports, winning in just under 70 minutes on red and in 38 minutes on green.

BetBoom scored 31-minute and 42-minute wins on green to beat Gaimin Gladiators. They beat OG in 39 minutes on red before OG responded with a 64-minute triumph on red.

Over in Group A, Shopify Rebellion took down 9Pandas, who led the group after Day One, in 48 minutes and 32 minutes on green. They followed that up with a 1-1 tie with Team Liquid, with Liquid winning in 39 minutes on red before Rebellion answered in 27 minutes on red.

The group stage concludes Wednesday with six matches:

–Team Liquid vs. Tundra Esports (Group A)

–Shopify Rebellion vs. Talon Esports (Group A)

–Entity vs. 9Pandas (Group A)

–Evil Geniuses vs. BetBoom Team (Group B)

–Gaimin Gladiators vs. Quest Esports (Group B)

–OG vs. Team Spirit (Group B)

Group Stage standings (match W-D-L, map record)

Group A

1. Shopify Rebellion, 2-2-0, 6-2

T2. 9Pandas, 2-1-1, 5-3

T2. Tundra Esports, 2-1-1, 5-3

4. Entity, 1-2-1, 4-4

T5. Talon Esports, 0-2-2, 2-6

T5. Team Liquid, 0-2-2, 2-6

Group B

1. Team Spirit, 3-1-0, 7-1

2. BetBoom Team, 2-2-0, 6-2

3. OG, 1-3-0, 5-3

4. Gaimin Gladiators, 1-1-2, 3-5

5. Quest Esports, 0-2-2, 2-6

6. Evil Geniuses, 0-1-3, 1-7

DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:

1. $300,000

2. $175,000

3. $120,000

4. $85,000

5-6. $57,500

7-8. $47,500

9-10. $30,000

11-12. $25,000

