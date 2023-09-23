Team Spirit advances to DreamLeague Season 21 grand final

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It took three maps, but Team Spirit defeated Shopify Rebellion 2-1 Saturday to advance to the DreamLeague Season 21 grand final.

The Russia-based organization will face the winner of tomorrow’s Shopify Rebellion vs. BetBoom Team lower bracket final for the championship.

Team Spirit took the opener, winning in 33 minutes on red, before Shopify rallied to take the second game, winning in 39 minutes on red. Spirit closed it out with a 42-minute victory on red.

Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk of Ukraine paced Spirit with a kills-deaths-assists average of 8.0-4.0-10.3.

Twelve teams from around the world began the $1 million Dota 2 tournament. The playoffs run through Sunday in a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which is best-of-five.

OG kicked off the day in the lower bracket by taking care of Tundra Esports 2-1, dropping the first match playing on green in 41 minutes, before taking the final two: in 49 minutes on red and in 21 minutes on red.

That set up a matchup with BetBoom Team in the lower semifinal, which BetBoom Team won 2-0. That victory came in 39 minutes on red and in 70 minutes on red.

Action continues Sunday with two matches:

–Shopify Rebellion vs. BetBoom Team (lower-bracket final)

–Team Spirit vs. tbd (grand final)

DreamLeague Season 21 prize pool:

1. $300,000

2. $175,000

3. $120,000

4. $85,000 — OG

5-6. $57,500 — Entity, Tundra Esports

7-8. $47,500 — Gaimin Gladiators, 9Pandas

9-10. $30,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses

11-12. $25,000 — Talon Esports, Quest Esports

