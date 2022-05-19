Team Secret, SumaiL part ways

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team Secret parted ways with Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan on Thursday.

Known as “The King,” Sumail’s stay with the organization wasn’t a long one. He and Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang joined ahead of the start of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021-22 season in November.

Team captain Clement “Puppey” Ivanov admitted on Twitter that SumaiL just wasn’t fitting in with the team.

“This iteration of Team Secret has always had issues,” Puppey wrote. “We were trying to solve problems with role swapping or finding a better philosophy to play the game but ultimately we couldn’t achieve consistency and fell flat. When things don’t work out, it’s best to just move on. Change is a reliable pursuit towards progress. No hard feelings.”

SumaiL, 23, entered pro play in 2015 with Evil Geniuses and was part of the squad that won The International that year, becoming the youngest world champion in Dota 2 history. He also was the youngest player to earn more than $1 million in esports history, according to Guinness World Records.

He spent the first four-plus years of his career with Evil Geniuses, then joined OG for six months in 2020, served as a stand-in for Team Liquid on a brief basis earlier this year, and returned to OG beginning June 15 before departing earlier this month.

–Field Level Media