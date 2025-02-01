Team Penske undergoes significant leadership overhaul

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Penske says that organization president Tim Cindric has chosen to take a step back from the day-to-day racing operations while largely focusing solely on the IndyCar Series side of the business.

“I have lived my dream job for the past 25 years as the overall leader of the Penske Racing organization,” Cindric said in a press release. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business while achieving many milestones together. I’ve decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career. I appreciate the understanding Roger has provided throughout our conversations and I’m confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas.”

Historically two of Cindric’s lieutenants will take over increased roles reporting directly to Roger Penske.

“Tim will remain as the President of Team Penske’s IndyCar efforts and have oversight to the team’s racing archives and historical assets,” the team said.

“Ron Ruzewski will continue as Managing Director for the IndyCar team. Michael Nelson will remain as the President of Team Penske’s NASCAR Program and Vice President of Operations while Jonathan Diuguid will continue in the role of Managing Director of Porsche Penske Motorsport. Both Nelson and Diuguid will report directly to Roger Penske.”

Cindric, the son of noted IndyCar engine builder Carl Cindric, has been with Team Penske since 1999 when he left working for Bobby Rahal. He spent the past quarter of a century overseeing one of the most prolific racing outfits across numerous disciplines, winning races and championships in every category.