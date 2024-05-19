Team Penske leads Indianapolis 500 front row qualifying sweep; Kyle Larson fifth

Credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Get out the brooms – for Team Penske and Chevrolet.

Scott McLaughlin captured pole position for the 108th Indianapolis 500, leading only the second front row sweep by one team in the history of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Team Penske first achieved the feat in 1988, with Rick Mears on the pole, Danny Sullivan starting second and Al Unser third.

It was the first career Indianapolis 500 pole for McLaughlin, who also set the fastest four-lap average pole speed in the history of the race of 234.220 mph in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet. McLaughlin’s best qualifying position in three previous Indianapolis 500 starts was 14th in 2023.

“Welcome to the party,” McLaughlin said. “The Pennzoil Chevy was unreal. There’s so much pride in being able to do it. I’m working hard. Indy hasn’t been kind to me, and a lot of it was my doing. I need to work on things. This is the first step. The Thirsty 3’s, baby, we’re coming.”

Two-time IndyCar Series champion and 2018 500 winner Will Power will start second after his run of 233.917 in the No. 12 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet. Reigning “500” winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden will round out the front row after his run of 233.808 in the No. 2 Shell Powering Progress Team Penske Chevrolet.

A clean sweep for the Indianapolis 500! pic.twitter.com/q2Ae1Tk7Gb — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 19, 2024

It was the record-extending 19th Indianapolis 500 pole for Team Penske in the hottest day of this year’s event, with air temperatures reaching 91 degrees and track temperatures topping out at 129 degrees.

Chevrolet-powered drivers swept the top eight spots in the 33-car field for the race Sunday, May 26.

Among other qualifiers in the Firestone Fast Six were Alexander Rossi, who will start fourth at 233.090 in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, rookie and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson fifth at 232.846 in the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Santino Ferrucci sixth at 232.692 in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet fielded by A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

Felix Rosenqvist was the fastest Honda-powered qualifier, starting ninth after a run of 232.305 in the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda of Meyer Shank Racing.

Last Row Shootout

Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal earned the final three starting spots in Last Chance Qualifying.

Legge qualified 31st at 230.092 in the No. 51 e.l.f. Cosmetics Honda. 2022 “500” winner Ericsson qualified 32nd at 230.027 in the No. 28 Delaware Life Honda of Andretti Global, and Rahal avoided being bumped from the field for the second consecutive year by earning the final starting spot at 229.974 in the No. 15 United Rentals Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

“I’ve been there – last year, it still stings,” Rahal said. “It’s not much better being 33rd, I can tell you that. At least we’re in the field, and we’re going to go racing.”

Rookie Nolan Siegel failed to qualify. INDY NXT standout Siegel, who was bumped earlier during Last Chance Qualifying, crashed in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda on the final attempt of the session. He was unhurt.

NOLAN SIEGEL CRASHES IN LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING.



He gets bumped from the #Indy500 field. pic.twitter.com/ef6AeYnmWf — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024

“I wish we could have shown that we deserve to be in the ‘500,’” Siegel said. “But we’ve had a difficult couple of days, and we pulled through it as a team. We did everything we possibly could. I feel like we maximized the runs today. That’s all you can do.”

The 33-car field average speed is 231.943, the second fastest in history. Last year’s record field average was 232.184.

Up next is a practice session for the 33 starters from 1-3 p.m. ET Monday, with live coverage on Peacock.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 (11 a.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Starting Lineup, 108th Indy 500