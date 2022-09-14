Team Liquid’s Santorin dismisses retirement rumors

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Team Liquid jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen took to social media to dismiss rumors that he intends to retire from League of Legends following the LCS season.

“I honestly don’t know where all these rumors are coming from in terms of my health and me potentially retiring because of it,” Santorin wrote on Twitter. “Quite frankly I’ve never felt better in my life while competing. Since last years health issues, I’ve learnt so much about my own body.”

Santorin, 25, added that “there’s no shot this is going to make me retire, (because) I feel great.”

Rumors circulated over social media about a potential end to the career of Santorin shortly after Team Liquid failed to qualify for Worlds 2022.

A native of Denmark, Santorin joined Team Liquid in November 2020 after stints with FlyQuest, H2K, Gold Coin United and NRG Esports, among others.

