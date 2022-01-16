Team Liquid welcome back nitr0

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella returned to Team Liquid’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after a lengthy absence.

Team Liquid announced the move for nitr0 in a video over social media. It showed a Team Liquid member restoring nitr0’s Captain America shield, which was painted black by 100 Thieves after he departed in 2020 for their Valorant squad.

nitr0 had been with Liquid since January 2015 when the organization signed the former Denial team. He was the in-game leader from mid-2017 until May 2020, when Jake “Stewie2K” Yip assumed the role.

nitr0 then joined 100 Thieves, helping them capture the North American First Strike event and leading their charge toward the semifinals of VCT Masters Three Berlin.

The 26-year-old American returns to a Liquid roster that includes former teammates Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski of the United States and Canadian Keith “NAF” Markovic, as well as American Joshua “oSee” Ohm and Frenchman Richard “shox” Papillon.

–Field Level Media