Team Liquid replace L1NK with Dreamas

Team Liquid benched Travis “L1NK” Mendoza and added Aurimas “Dreamas” Zablockis to their active Valorant roster Friday.

“In talking with Travis, we came to the mutual conclusion that this was the right decision for the team,” Liquid posted on Twitter.

Roster Update: @L1NKVAL will move to a substitute role for the remainder of Stage 2. In talking with Travis, we came to the mutual conclusion that this was the right decision for the team. In his place, @Dreamas_ will join the active roster as we complete this Stage of VCT. pic.twitter.com/ps6I5NB8t7 — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) June 3, 2022

L1NK moves to a substitute role for the rest of EMEA VCT Challengers Stage Two.

The 23-year-old United Kingdom native joined Liquid as one of their original Valorant players in August 2020.

Dreamas, 23, of Lithuania, previously competed with LDN UTD.

The rest of Liquid’s active roster includes Dom “soulcas” Sulcas, Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen and Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom.

–Field Level Media