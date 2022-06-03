fbpx
Published June 3, 2022

Team Liquid replace L1NK with Dreamas

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports
Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Liquid benched Travis “L1NK” Mendoza and added Aurimas “Dreamas” Zablockis to their active Valorant roster Friday.

“In talking with Travis, we came to the mutual conclusion that this was the right decision for the team,” Liquid posted on Twitter.

L1NK moves to a substitute role for the rest of EMEA VCT Challengers Stage Two.

The 23-year-old United Kingdom native joined Liquid as one of their original Valorant players in August 2020.

Dreamas, 23, of Lithuania, previously competed with LDN UTD.

The rest of Liquid’s active roster includes Dom “soulcas” Sulcas, Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen and Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom.

–Field Level Media

