Team Liquid release Hans sama amid overhaul

Team Liquid’s anticipated offseason overhaul has begun, with the team announcing the departure of Steven “Hans sama” Liv.

The 23-year-old from France was on the roster just 10 months, signing a three-year deal last November. He previously played for teams that included Rogue and Misfits.

The termination of Hans sama’s contract had been reported by some media outlets but only confirmed on Tuesday.

Reports also have indicated that head coach Andre “Guilhoto” Pereira Guilhoto and assistant coach Jonas “Kold” Andersen will not return.

In the offseason, Team Liquid put together a “superteam” roster that was expected to compete for the world championship, but the team failed to qualify.

They finished fourth in the League Championship Series summer season, just missing qualification for the worlds, and third in the spring.

Team Liquid hold four LCS titles.

