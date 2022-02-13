Team Liquid hands FlyQuest first loss at LCS Spring Split

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The last undefeated team left in the LCS fell on Sunday when Team Liquid (3-1) knocked out FlyQuest (3-1) in 37 minutes.

Both teams stood pat for the most part early on, preferring to head into the mid game to pick up a lead. There, Liquid struck in a big way with their poke composition, dealing massive damage with impunity from Fly’s carries. FlyQuest did an admirable job finding engages on isolated Liquid members, but TL’s poke was just too strong. With Cloud Soul making them impossible to catch late in the game, Liquid cruised through FlyQuest’s defenses for the win.

100 Thieves (3-1) took down Evil Geniuses (2-2) to remain atop the standings. Both sides had reputations for playing aggressively in the early game, but neither overstepped in Sunday’s matchup.

100 Thieves eventually got ahead in every lane, building a huge lead that would snowball and become insurmountable for EG. 100 Thieves top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho took home MVP honors as Tryndamere, posting a KDA (Kills/Deaths/Assists) of 7/1/6 as his team took the win in 38 minutes.

Elsewhere in the LCS, Golden Guardians (2-2) completed a 2-0 week with a chaotic win over TSM (0-4). Both teams made plenty of mistakes throughout the matchup, leading to a wildly entertaining if sloppy match. It came down to the bitter end, where GG top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie ended the game in a Graves backdoor in 43 minutes.

Cloud9 (3-1) picked up a 30-minute win over Immortals Progressive (1-3). Cloud9 got ahead early on and never looked back, walking through IMT’s composition with ease. C9 picked up nine turret kills, Hextech Soul and a Baron Buff before eventually finishing the game in 30 minutes.

Finally, Dignitas QNTMPAY (3-1) took down Counter Logic Gaming (0-4). CLG held a small lead early on, but failed engages and costly mistakes led to Dignitas earning a gold lead and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang picking up his 2,000th regular season LCS assist. With that lead, an Ocean Soul, an Elder Soul and two Baron Buffs, Dignitas walked through CLG’s base with impunity, eventually taking the win in 37 minutes.

The LCS resumes on Saturday with five matches:

100 Thieves vs. Golden Guardians

Immortals Progressive vs. TSM

Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

Dignitas QNTMPAY vs. FlyQuest

Cloud9 vs. Counter Logic Gaming

LCS Standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 3-1

T1. Cloud9, 3-1

T1. Dignitas QNTMPAY, 3-1

T1. FlyQuest, 3-1

T1. Team Liquid, 3-1

T6. Evil Geniuses, 2-2

T6. Golden Guardians, 2-2

8. Immortals Progressive, 1-3

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-4

T9. TSM, 0-4

–Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media