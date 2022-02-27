Team Liquid, Cloud9 win to stay in first place at LCS Spring Split

Jan 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A fan cheers as the Dallas Empire play against the Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Team Liquid and Cloud9 each won Sunday to maintain a share of first place in the standings of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.

Liquid defeated TSM in 27 minutes on blue, while C9 dumped FlyQuest on blue as well, leaving both squads tied for first place at 7-2 at the conclusion of Week 4 play.

FlyQuest’s loss opened the door for movement at third place. 100 Thieves lost as well, playing on red against Dignitas. That, coupled with Golden Guardians’ 36-minute victory on red over Immortals, forged a three-way tie for third place at 5-4.

In the only other match of the day, Counter Logic Gaming took down Evil Geniuses in 38 minutes while playing on blue.

The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

Week 5 action will being Saturday with five contests, with another five games to take place the following day.

Saturday schedule:

–Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

–TSM vs. FlyQuest

–100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

–Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians

–Dignitas vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 7-2

T1. Team Liquid, 7-2

T3. 100 Thieves, 5-4

T3. FlyQuest, 5-4

T3. Golden Guardians, 5-4

T6. Evil Geniuses, 4-5

T6. Immortals, 4-5

T6. Dignitas, 4-5

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-6

10. TSM, 1-8

–Field Level Media