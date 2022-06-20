Team Liquid bench shox and adreN

Credit: Cameron Clark, York Daily Record, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team Liquid benched rifler Richard “shox” Papillon and head coach Eric “adreN” Hoag from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

“Today we are announcing that shox & adreN are stepping down from our active lineup as we explore all of our future options for our roster,” the team posted Sunday on Twitter.

A 30-year-old Frenchman, shox joined the Liquid roster in December 2021 after stints with Team Vitality and G2 Esports, among others.

A 32-year-old American, adreN coached Liquid from 2015-16 and again from 2018-20 before resuming that role in May 2021 after playing for Mythic.

The remaining members of Liquid’s active roster are Canada’s Keith “NAF” Markovic and Americans Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Joshua “oSee” Ohm and Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella.

The team’s next scheduled event is Intel Extreme Masters XVII – Cologne starting on July 5.

