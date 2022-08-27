Team Aster reach ESL One Malaysia grand final

Credit: ESL

Team Aster swept Team Secret on Saturday to reach the ESL One Malaysia 2022 grand final in Genting Highlands.

In Sunday’s best-of-five championship match of the $400,000 Dota 2 tournament, Team Aster will face the winner of Sunday’s lower-bracket final between Team Secret and OG.

Team Aster defeated Team Secret in 31 minutes on green and 41 minutes on red.

Team Secret dropped into the lower bracket final in the double-elimination event and will meet OG, who advanced with a 2-1 comeback win against Fnatic on Saturday.

Fnatic opened with a 38-minute win on red, but OG answered with back-to-back wins on red in 45 and 32 minutes.

Fnatic finished in fourth place and earned $25,000.

ESL One Malaysia prize pool:

1. $175,000 — TBD

2. $85,000 — TBD

3. $45,000 — TBD

4. $25,000 — Fnatic

5-6. $15,000 — Entity, Thunder Awaken

7-8. $10,000 — TSM, Nigma Galaxy

9-10. $5,000 — Talon Esports, BOOM Esports

11-12. $5,000 — Alliance, Team Liquid

–Field Level Media