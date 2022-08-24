Team Aster, OG lead groups at ESL One Malaysia

Team Aster and OG sit atop their respective groups following Wednesday’s action at the $400,000 ESL One Malaysia 2022 competition in Genting Highlands.
Team Aster (3-1-0) lead Group A after a 1-1 draw with Team Secret and a 2-0 win against Alliance, while OG (3-1-0) are still in control in Group B following a win against Nigma Galaxy and a draw with TSM.
Two groups of six Dota 2 teams are competing in a single round robin, with all matches best-of-two. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the third- and fourth-place teams go to the lower bracket. The remaining teams are eliminated.
The double-elimination playoffs begin Friday. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five grand final. The top prize is $175,000, with the runner-up taking home $85,000.
The group stage concludes Thursday with six matches:
Group A:
–Entity vs. Team Aster
–Team Secret vs. Talon Esports
–Thunder Awaken vs. Alliance
Group B:
–OG vs. BOOM Esports
–Nigma Galaxy vs. Fnatic
–TSM vs. Team Liquid
Group A standings (W-T-L plus map record):
1. Team Aster, 3-1-0, 7-1
2. Team Secret, 2-2-0, 6-2
3. Entity, 2-1-1, 5-3
4. Thunder Awaken, 1-1-2, 3-5
5. Talon Esports, 0-2-2, 2-6
6. Alliance, 0-1-3, 1-7
Group B standings:
1. OG, 3-1-0, 7-1
T2. Fnatic 1-2-1, 4-4
T2. Nigma Galaxy, 1-2-1, 4-4
T2. TSM, 0-4-0, 4-4
5. Team Liquid, 0-3-1, 3-5
6. BOOM Esports, 0-2-2, 2-6
