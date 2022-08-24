Team Aster, OG lead groups at ESL One Malaysia

Credit: ESL

Team Aster and OG sit atop their respective groups following Wednesday’s action at the $400,000 ESL One Malaysia 2022 competition in Genting Highlands.

Team Aster (3-1-0) lead Group A after a 1-1 draw with Team Secret and a 2-0 win against Alliance, while OG (3-1-0) are still in control in Group B following a win against Nigma Galaxy and a draw with TSM.

Two groups of six Dota 2 teams are competing in a single round robin, with all matches best-of-two. The top two teams in each group advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the third- and fourth-place teams go to the lower bracket. The remaining teams are eliminated.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Friday. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five grand final. The top prize is $175,000, with the runner-up taking home $85,000.

The group stage concludes Thursday with six matches:

Group A:

–Entity vs. Team Aster

–Team Secret vs. Talon Esports

–Thunder Awaken vs. Alliance

Group B:

–OG vs. BOOM Esports

–Nigma Galaxy vs. Fnatic

–TSM vs. Team Liquid

Group A standings (W-T-L plus map record):

1. Team Aster, 3-1-0, 7-1

2. Team Secret, 2-2-0, 6-2

3. Entity, 2-1-1, 5-3

4. Thunder Awaken, 1-1-2, 3-5

5. Talon Esports, 0-2-2, 2-6

6. Alliance, 0-1-3, 1-7

Group B standings:

1. OG, 3-1-0, 7-1

T2. Fnatic 1-2-1, 4-4

T2. Nigma Galaxy, 1-2-1, 4-4

T2. TSM, 0-4-0, 4-4

5. Team Liquid, 0-3-1, 3-5

6. BOOM Esports, 0-2-2, 2-6

–Field Level Media