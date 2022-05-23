Tight end Tyler Kroft agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Tyler Kroft is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, his agent said Monday.

Kroft, 29, caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games (six starts) last season for the New York Jets. He missed five games with a chest injury and spent time on short-term injured reserve.

Kroft has 101 catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns in 81 career games (48 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Jets. He was taken in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Bengals.

–Field Level Media