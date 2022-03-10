TCU rallies from 20 points down to stun No. 22 Texas

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. (5) handles the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey (3) in the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Damion Baugh scored 17 points and Francisco Farabello canned a pair of clutch free throws with 15.3 seconds left as TCU rallied to stun No. 22 Texas 65-60 on Thursday in a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal in Kansas City, Mo.

A huge second half sent the Horned Frogs (20-11) into Friday’s semifinals to face the Kansas-West Virginia winner. It’s just the second-ever appearance for TCU in the Big 12 semifinals.

The Longhorns (21-11) led by as many as 20 points in the first half and were up 40-22 at halftime.

TCU stormed back with a 16-2 run over a five-minute stretch of the middle of the second half, taking a 53-52 lead on Emanuel Miller’s jumper with 6:45 remaining.

The game was tied at 60 after the Longhorns’ Christian Bishop made a free throw with 1:01 to play. Eddie Lampkin hit a jumper in the lane with 38 seconds left to give TCU the lead, and Texas’ Marcus Carr then missed a contested layup with 25 seconds remaining.

After a foul and a time out, Farabello made two free throws to make it a two-possession game and close out the TCU victory. Mike Miles added 13 points for TCU while Lampkin added 10 points and nine rebounds. Miller tallied nine points and 12 rebounds.

Timmy Allen led the Longhorns with 16 points, with Courtney Ramey adding 15. Both players had nine rebounds. Texas was held to a season-low 20 points in the second half, when it shot just 22.6 percent.

The Horned Frogs took a 12-7 lead in the first half on Baugh’s 3-pointer at the 11:07 mark.

The Longhorns seized control from there, outscoring TCU 33-8 to build a 40-20 advantage with 45 seconds left in the half.

Allen paced all scorers with 10 points over the first 20 minutes. TCU got eight points in the first half from Micah Peavy. The Horned Frogs were just 9 of 31 from the floor before halftime, shooting a season-low 29 percent for the half.

