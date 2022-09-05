TCU QB Chandler Morris (knee) out vs. Tarleton State

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris will miss Saturday’s home game against Tarleton State due to a sprained left knee.

Morris sustained the injury in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 victory over Colorado.

“He’s got a sprained knee, not severely strained,” Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said at Monday’s news conference. “It’s one of those deals that will immobilize him for a couple of days. He’ll try to get out any kind of swelling.

“It will be basically strengthening and getting him back to normal. Fortunately, we have an open week next week.”

Max Duggan will start against Tarleton State. Duggan will be making his 30th career start for TCU and has passed for 5,947 yards, 41 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Morris beat out Duggan for the starting job prior to the opener.

Morris completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards before exiting against Colorado. The Oklahoma transfer passed for 717 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in relief behind Duggan in 2021.

Also, linebacker Thomas Armstrong is done for the season after tearing an ACL against Colorado.

After the open date, the Horned Frogs visit SMU on Sept. 24.

