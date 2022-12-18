WATCH: Taysom Hill tosses 68-yard touchdown to Rashid Shaheed

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite being down to their second-string quarterback, the New Orleans Saints aren’t having any trouble scoring touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. Andy Dalton got the party started, but it was Taysom Hill, who’s technically not even a quarterback, who truly stole the show.

Hill, who is a Swiss Army knife for the Saints’ offense, had taken just 25 snaps at quarterback this season coming into the day, but all he needed against Atlanta was one phenomenal play.

Taysom Hill’s 68-yard bomb is second-longest in his career

While Hill may not see a lot of time under center for the Saints this season, he has received bigger opportunities in the past. A season ago Hill managed to get the longest touchdown pass of his career, but to be fair, it was mostly Deonte Harris who did all the work, gaining 64 of the 70 yards after the catch.

On Sunday, it was a different story, with Hill actually airing this one out, finding receiver Rashid Shaheed wide-open deep down field.

It was just the 16th passing attempt of Hill’s season and his second passing touchdown of 2022. And for Shaheed, it becomes the longest touchdown of the undrafted rookie’s career.

If the Saints can keep finding ways to utilize the first-year pro’s speed, chances are, it will be far from the last time we see him burning defenders for long touchdowns.

