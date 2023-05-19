Taxed turns it on down stretch to win Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Taxed roared down the stretch to overtake Hoosier Philly and win the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes by 3 3/4 lengths on Friday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Taxed, who had odds of 11-1, won the famed 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1:49.45.

The race annually runs the day before the Preakness Stakes, the second part of the Triple Crown.

Taxed was running sixth in the 14-horse field shortly before the half-mile mark and was fourth entering the top of the stretch before making the stellar wide stretch run with jockey Rafael Bejarano aboard.

“Any time you win a race, it’s good,” trainer Randy Morse said, according to BloodHorse.com. “But it’s especially good when you win a race like this.”

Said owner Richard Bahde: “I’m still in a state of shock. We expected something good to happen but you never expect to win a classic race like this. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

Hoosier Philly looked in good shape entering the final turn but couldn’t hold off the charge of Taxed.

Faiza, the 3-5 favorite, finished third. It was the first loss in six races for Faiza, who is trained by Bob Baffert.

–Field Level Media