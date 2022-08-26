Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince reportedly arrested in Miami on fugitive warrant

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday for a fugitive warrant that was reportedly issued in Texas.

Prince was reportedly taken into custody by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department, per WSVN 7 News. Miami. However, jail records at the time of reporting didn’t provide specifics on the charges or list any bond information for the NBA veteran.

According to Andy Slater of Miami’s Fox Sports 640, who first reported the news, the fugitive warrant in Texas stemmed from traces of drugs found during a traffic stop.

SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me.



The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told. pic.twitter.com/i7jtHyXDVu — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 26, 2022

Taurean Prince stats (2021-’22): 7.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 17.1 MPG, 69 games played

The 28-year-old joined the Timberwolves’ organization in August 2021 as part of the Ricky Rubio trade. He recently signed a two-year, $16 million extension with the franchise after serving as a key role player this past season. The Timberwolves released a statement following the news of Prince’s arrest.

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information Minnesota Timberwolves statement on Taurean Prince arrest (NBA.com)

Drafted with the 12th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Prince was born in San Marcos, Texas and played at Earl Warren High School in San Antonio. he later became the Big 12 Sixth Man Award winner in 2015 with the Baylor Bears.