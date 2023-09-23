Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland too much for Spartans

Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns and undefeated Maryland took advantage of turnovers to secure a 31-9 win over Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Tagovailoa also scored a rushing touchdown for Maryland (4-0, 1-0) in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Spartans starting quarterback Noah Kim completed 18 of 33 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown. He was also picked off twice. The Spartans committed five turnovers.

Michigan State (2-2) has lost twice since head coach Mel Tucker was suspended amid sexual harassment allegations.

Maryland grabbed a 21-3 halftime lead.

Beau Brade picked off a Kim pass on Michigan State’s opening possession. Maryland then drove 45 yards to take a 7-0 lead. Tagovailoa tossed a 1-yard pass to Sean Greeley for the score.

The Spartans moved all the way to the Terrapins’ 1-yard line on their next possession but on fourth down, Nate Carter (97 yards) was stopped for a 4-yard loss by Fa’Najae Gotay.

Maryland then used an 11-play drive to take a two-touchdown lead. Colby McDonald had a 25-yard run to set up a 12-yard scoring pass from Tagovailoa to Tyrese Chambers.

The Terrapins took advantage of another Spartans giveaway for their next touchdown. Carter fumbled and Donnell Brown recovered at the Spartans’ 32-yard line. Tagovailoa’s 22-yard pass to Octavian Smith Jr. set up the quarterback’s 1-yard scoring plunge.

Jonathan Kim put the Spartans on the board with a 37-yard field goal.

Michigan State cut Maryland’s advantage to 21-9 during the third quarter on Noah Kim’s 9-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Henry. Kim had a 33-yard completion to Jaron Glover during the drive and Carter contributed a 19-yard run.

The Terrapins increased their lead to 24-9 when Jack Howes converted a 48-yard field-goal attempt.

Quarterback Katin Houser led the Spartans deep into Maryland territory but was picked off by Tarheeb Still at the Terrapins 9-yard line with 5:48 left.

Tagovailoa hooked up with Smith on a 31-yard scoring pass on a fourth-down play for a 22-point lead.

–Field Level Media