Tampa Bay Rays stop Detroit Tigers’ streak at three wins

Yandy Diaz and Mike Zunino homered and Dietrich Enns recorded his second victory over Detroit in less than a week as the host Tampa Bay Rays topped the Tigers 5-2 on Thursday.

Enns (2-0) gave up one run on three hits in four innings while striking out three.

J.P. Feyereisen, Pete Fairbanks and Adam Conley each pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the American League East-leading Rays (91-56), who had lost five of their previous seven games.

Diaz was the only Rays player with multiple hits, though Manuel Margot reached base three times.

Detroit’s Tyler Alexander (2-3) was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Niko Goodrum led Detroit (70-77) with two hits, including a solo homer, but the Tigers’ three-game winning streak was snapped. Jeimer Candelario added a solo shot in the ninth.

Louis Head opened the game for the Rays and tossed a scoreless inning. The Rays then took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Diaz led off with a 438-foot blast to center. Margot then drew a walk and Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch. They both moved up on a passed ball and Margot scored on Randy Arozarena’s sacrifice fly.

Goodrum, who was picked off in the second inning, put the Tigers on the board in the fifth with his seventh homer. It was his first long ball since July 10.

Tampa Bay got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Kevin Kiermaier led off with a single and advanced on a groundout by Diaz. Kiermaier scored on Margot’s infield single, as he was running prior to contact.

The Rays made it 5-1 in the sixth. After a two-out walk to Joey Wendle, Alexander departed in favor of Drew Carlton. That move backfired as Zunino clubbed his 31st homer, over the center field wall. Carlton then walked the next three batters to load the bases before retiring Austin Meadows on a fly ball.

Meadows was pinch-hitting for Cruz, who developed a right forearm contusion after getting hit in the first inning.

