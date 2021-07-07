Tampa Bay Lightning’s Alex Killorn doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Habs

Jun 28, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) passes the puck away from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) in the second period of game one of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn is doubtful to play in Wednesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

The Lightning hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. They are attempting to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup on home ice since they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in 2015.

Killorn has been sidelined since injuring his left leg while blocking a shot from Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win in the series opener.

He was on the ice for pre-game warmups prior to Game 4, however he did not play. He also did not participate in an optional skate on Wednesday morning.

“I’d say Killorn is probably in the same situation he was the last game. Probably doubtful,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Tyler Johnson ascended from the fourth to the second line for Games 2 and 3 before fellow forward Ross Colton assumed that spot in Game 4.

Killorn, 31, recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 56 games during the regular season. He is fifth on the team with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 games so far in the postseason.

–Field Level Media