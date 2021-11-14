Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (foot) to play vs. Washington

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is listed as active for Sunday’s road contest against the Washington Football Team.

Coach Bruce Arians on Friday labeled Godwin as a game-time decision due to a foot injury.

Godwin has team-leading totals in both catches (50) and receiving yards (660) to go along with four touchdown receptions this season. He is playing the 2021 season on the one-year franchise tag, which for wide receivers guaranteed a salary of $16 million.

Godwin, 25, has 294 catches for 4,200 yards and 28 touchdown receptions in 66 career games with the Buccaneers (6-2). He was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The availability of Godwin is a boon for the Buccaneers, who previously ruled out wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs). Brown has not played since Tampa Bay’s 28-22 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 14, while Gronkowski missed four games before making a brief return in the Buccaneers’ 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 31.

The Buccaneers also listed quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Andrew Adams, guard Nick Leverett and defensive lineman Steve McLendon as inactive for Sunday’s game.

Washington, meanwhile, listed wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gandy-Golden as well as cornerbacks Corn Elder and Benjamin St-Juste as inactive.

