Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter reveals likely massive cost of Tristan Wirfs contract extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already committed to over $200 million total in new contracts this offseason for Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. Now, they’ll have to shell out even more to sign offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to a contract extension.

Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been one of the best offensive tackles in football since entering the league. Heading into his age-25 season, the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman has already earned three Pro Bowl selections and been named All-Pro twice.

Tristan Wirfs contract: $18.606 million salary in 2024, 2025 NFL free agent

However, Tampa Bay’s window to take advantage of Wirfs’ value on a rookie-scale contract is coming to an end soon. The Buccaneers’ left tackle is playing out his fifth-year option before becoming eligible for NFL free agency in 2025.

While NFL rules make a prolonged training camp holdout extremely unlikely, Wirfs has skipped OTAs without a new deal in place. If Tampa Bay wants him to return before this summer, that’s going to come at a significant cost to the franchise.

According to Buccaneers’ reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Wirfs is “probably” going to require a contract worth at least $1 million more annually than the contract Penei Sewell signed with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason.

Tristan Wirfs PFF: 81.1 overall grade, 6 penalties, 5 sacks allowed in 1,099 snaps played

Sewell is currently the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL after signing a four-year $112 million extension that carries a $28 million average annual value. So, if Tampa Bay wants to lock in its left tackle for the future, the deal will likely need to start at $16 million over four seasons.

Wirfs has more than earned it. After earning All-Pro honors at right tackle, Tampa Bay moved him over to the left side before the 2023 season. Despite it being a difficult switch to make, Wirfs played well and earned Pro Bowl honors for the second consecutive year.

Tampa Bay has already made some massive financial commitments this offseason. Evans ($52 million over 2 years), Mayfield ($100 million over 3 years) and Winfield Jr ($84.1 million over 4 years) all received lucrative contracts this offseason. However, despite the hefty cost of extending Wirfs’ contract. Stroud reports that the Buccaneers are “eager” to get a contract done with their franchise left tackle before the season kicks off.