With Chris Godwin out, NFL insider says Tampa Bay Buccaneers will activate Cole Beasley for Week 3

After officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley could be thrust into action right away with the team’s receiver corps. besieged by injuries and a key suspension.

The Buccaneers’ offense has gotten off to a slow start in 2022. While the team is 2-0 heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the explosive capabilities of their offense have not yet been seen. Especially when it comes to the team’s air attack. No receiver has broken over 100 yards over the first two weeks and quarterback Tom Brady’s peak number was a 212-yard performance versus the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. Stats far from what fans are used to from Brady and his receivers.

Things are unlikely to change in Week 3 and it could be a struggle. Firstly, because starting wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss a second straight game with a hamstring issue. However, things will be even worse because the squad’s top pass catcher, Mike Evans, will be out due to a suspension from a brawl with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore last week. Suffice it to say, the pickings at the receiver spot are getting thin for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without starting receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 3

Knowing they had a major need at the position, the organization signed 10-year veteran Cole Beasley on Wednesday. However, the former Cowboys and Bills talent may be thrust into action much faster than expected. On Friday, The Athletic’s Buccaneers beat writer Greg Auman was asked by a fan on Twitter if the team has until Saturday to make a decision on if Beasley will play this week. Auman confirmed that they do, and seemed pretty confident Beasley will be seeing game action this week, just days after joining the team.

“Yes, Bucs would have to announce Saturday that Cole Beasley is being elevated from the practice squad. With Godwin out and Evans suspended, seems likely to upgrade WR depth.” Greg Auman on cole Beasley playing in Week 3

It will be very difficult for Beasley to jump right into an NFL game after being a free agent for the entire spring and summer. However, as a player that has been around the block and made a good career as a slot and third receiver, if anyone can jump in and contribute a bit, it would be the 33-year-old.

Russell Gage and future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones are expected to be the starting wideouts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.