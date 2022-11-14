3 takeaways from Matt Ryan’s performance vs Las Vegas

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts had a very chaotic and headline-making week. First, they fired their head coach Frank Reich. Then they hired their former center and current Ring of Honor member, Jeff Saturday. This hiring drew a lot of criticism from everyone everywhere.

Then for one final twist, the Colts reinstated Matt Ryan as the team’s starting quarterback. He had just gotten back to practicing on Thursday. So, heading into the game against Las Vegas, the team had a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, and now a new starting quarterback again. It was not shaping up to be a good week. Yet, the Colts were able to get the victory, 25-20. So, how did Ryan look in his first game back?

Matt Ryan surprisingly reinstated as starter

Again, in a surprise move, the Colts announced that Ryan would be the team’s starter. He had only practiced a couple of times this past week before getting the nod. And yet his 15 years of experience played a major part in him being prepared.

Matt Ryan stats against Las Vegas:

21-of-28 – 71% completion

222 yards – 7.9 YPA

one touchdown

four rushes for 38 yards, one sack

zero turnovers

This marked only the second game as a member of the Colts where Ryan didn’t have a single turnover. The other being the team’s last victory. The rushing yards are a season-high for him, and it came all on one play.

Matty Ice performed as expected

Overall, Ryan played exactly like how many thought he would when he was traded to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP was efficient and took care of the football while consistently putting the offense in a position to be successful. And the team was able to move the ball all game long.

The Colts weren’t in too many third and long situations, and he had time to scan the field. It’s really hard to run an NFL offense when most of the time, you’re constantly having to worry about a defender being in your face.

Still, the passing offense looked better than it had the past couple of weeks. How much of that improvement is because of Ryan or the new head coach or offensive coordinator or because of the poor play of the opponent is hard to determine at this time.

The offensive line gave Ryan time in the pocket

One thing that can be determined is the offensive line for the Colts played much better. Ryan was sacked only one time yesterday. And as previously stated, he had plenty of time to operate. He was actually able to go through his reads and make the right decision.

The Colts rolled out yet another new starting offensive line group. Rookie Bernhard Raimann started at left tackle. Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith all started at their normal positions. However, Will Fries started at right guard. It appears Matt Pryor is officially done unless there is an injury to a starter.

The biggest problem for the Colts all season long has been the play of the offensive line. They had not performed up to expectations at all this year. This, in turn, caused the offense to collapse. Ryan had no time in the pocket, and Jonathan Taylor didn’t have any lanes to run through. However, on Sunday, the offensive line did its job, and the offense was able to click and make big plays.

Taylor was able to get loose for a 66-yard touchdown run. And Ryan was able to throw a strike to Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown that ended up being the game-winner. This was more of what Colts fans were expecting from the team this season. The offense, at least for this week, looks to be in a much better situation than it was previously.

The Colts might not be able to make it into the playoffs this season. They might have dug themselves too big of a hole to crawl out. However, this team looks to be much happier and more unified. And if what we saw from Ryan, Saturday, and this roster continues, the Colts could be headed in the right direction.

Up next, the Colts host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and then Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football before facing a stretch of four teams all competing for a playoff spot. For now, the Colts will take it one game at a time and get prepared for Philadelphia.

