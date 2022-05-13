T1, Valorant head coach David Denis part ways

Credit: T1 Esports

T1 released Valorant head coach David Denis in the aftermath of a dismal showing in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022: North American Stage 2 Challengers open qualifier.

Denis previously worked with teams in League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive since 2016.

The Canadian has a background in performance coaching. He is a registered psychotherapist who combined that experience with his passion for gaming. Denis teaches athletes how to improve their focus and ultimately their performance in competition.

In a statement posted to Twitter, T1 lauded Denis for his work on the mental health side of the game.

“Today, we bid farewell to @DavidDenisnd as Head Coach for #T1VALORANT,” the team wrote. “Thank you for your contribution to this journey with us and recognizing the importance of mental health in esports.”

He had been with T1 since 2021.

In February, T1 suspended Denis for the North American VCT open qualifier after Riot Games found evidence that T1’s coaching staff communicated with players mid-match against TSM in the tournament — a violation of the rules.

–Field Level Media