T1 sign Gabbi to replace 23savage

T1 officially announced the signing Sunday of Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte Santos to their 2022 Dota Pro Circuit roster.
The 23-year-old Filipino joined the team as a stand-in for the SEA Winter Tour Regional Finals earlier this month.
Gabbi replaces replace Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, 19, of Thailand, who had been with T1 since March 2021.
Welcome to our #T1DOTA2 team, @gabbidoto!
— T1 (@T1) February 20, 2022
Gabbi previously played with Talon Esports, TNC Predator and Clutch Gamers, among others.
He joins a T1 lineup that includes compatriots Karl “Karl” Baldovino and Carlo “Kuku” Palad along with Kenny “Xepher” Deo and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon of Indonesia.
