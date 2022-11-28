T1 re-sign Faker for three years

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

T1 star Sang-hyeok “Faker” Lee signed a deal to remain with the South Korean organization’s League of Legends team through the 2025 season.

The team announced his signing on Monday but didn’t reveal any financial terms. The mid-laner had drawn interest from organizations in other regions.

Faker joined T1 in 2013 and has won three world championships and two mid-season tournament trophies with the team, previously called SK Telecom T1.

T1 finished second to DRX in the 2022 World Championship.

On Oct. 13, Faker broke the record for most kills all-time in world championships with 350. A few days earlier, he had played in his record 100th world championship game.

The 26-year-old will be the veteran of the 2023 team, which is an all-South Korean roster led by head coach Seong-woong “Bengi” Bae. The players are Woo-je “Zeus” Choi, Hyeon-joon “Oner” Moon, Min-hyeong “Gumayusi” Lee, Min-seok “Keria” Ryu and Faker.

