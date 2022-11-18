fbpx
Published November 18, 2022

T1 name Bengi as head coach for 2023

T1 announced the signing Friday of Seong-woon “Bengi” Bae as their League of Legends head coach for 2023.

Bengi was named interim coach on Sept. 4 and guided T1 to a runner-up finish at the World Championships.

Bengi, 28, replaced Seong-hun “Polt” Choi, who became the T1 general manager before parting ways with the organization on Sunday.

Bengi previously coached the T1 Challengers team.

T1 also parted ways with coaches Ji-hwan “Moment” Kim and Tae-gi “Asper” Kim.

–Field Level Media

