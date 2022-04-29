T1 extend star support Keria through 2023

Credit: T1 Esports

T1 announced a contract extension Friday for support Rya “Keria” Minseok, the League Champions Korea 2022 Spring Split MVP.

The 19-year-old Keria will remain with the League of Legends organization through 2023.

“We look forward to another year with our all-time Genius Monster!” T1 posted on Twitter.

T1 League of Legends @T1Keria ??? ??? ???? ???????. ???? T1? ?? ? ??? 'Keria' ???? ?? ??? ?? ??????. It's OFFICIAL! 'Keria' has re-signed with T1.

We look forward to another year with our all-time Genius Monster! pic.twitter.com/d0MEI65vpF — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) April 29, 2022

Keria, whose contract was due to expire in November, joined T1 in November 2020 after a stint with DRX. He was instrumental in the team’s undefeated run through LCK Spring 2022.

–Field Level Media