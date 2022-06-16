T1 extend jungler Oner’s contract through 2024

Credit: T1 Esports

T1 extended jungler Hyeon-joon “Oner” Moon’s contract through 2024 on Thursday.

The 19-year-old South Korean came up through T1 Academy and joined the organization’s main League of Legends roster in late 2020.

T1 League of Legends 'Oner' ??? ??? T1?? ??? ???????.

???? T1? ?? ? ??? ??? ‘Oner’ ???? ?? ??? ?? ??????!?? IT’S OFFICIAL! Our owner of the Rift, ‘Oner’ extends contract until 2024!??#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/4Bbde5iMd0 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) June 16, 2022

Oner helped T1 finish undefeated (20-0) in the 2022 League Champions Korea Spring Split.

T1 will kick off the 2022 LCK Summer Split on Friday against Nongshim RedForce.

–Field Level Media