fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 16, 2022

T1 extend jungler Oner’s contract through 2024

Sportsnaut
T1 Esports
Credit: T1 Esports

T1 extended jungler Hyeon-joon “Oner” Moon’s contract through 2024 on Thursday.

The 19-year-old South Korean came up through T1 Academy and joined the organization’s main League of Legends roster in late 2020.

Oner helped T1 finish undefeated (20-0) in the 2022 League Champions Korea Spring Split.

T1 will kick off the 2022 LCK Summer Split on Friday against Nongshim RedForce.

–Field Level Media

Share: