fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 24, 2022

T1 end RNG’s win streak, finish second in Rumble Stage at MSI

Sportsnaut
The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020
Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

T1 defeated Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday on the final day of the Rumble Stage at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea, to snap RNG’s win streak.

In doing so, T1 wrapped up second place in the Rumble Stage.

T1 won both of their matches to finish the stage within a game of RNG in the Rumble standings. T1 defeated RNG in 33 minutes on blue and Saigon Buffalo in 23 minutes on red to improve to 7-3.

RNG rebounded, defeating PSG Talon in 26 minutes on red. RNG finished No. 1 in the Rumble standings at 8-2.

Saigon Buffalo beat G2 Esports in 26 minutes on red, Evil Geniuses topped PSG Talon in 29 minutes on blue, and G2 defeated Evil Geniuses in 35 minutes on red.

G2 and EG both finished the Rumble Stage at 5-5, good for third and fourth. The top four teams advance to the Knockout Stage.

PSG Talon and Saigon Buffalo are eliminated.

The final Knockout Stage is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

The semifinals will be played Friday:
Royal Never Give Up vs. TBD
T1 vs. TBD

Rumble Stage standings:
1. Royal Never Give Up, 8-2
2. T1, 7-3
T3. G2 Esports, 5-5
T3. Evil Geniuses, 5-5
5. PSG Talon, 3-7
6. Saigon Buffalo, 2-8

Prize pool and final standings:
1. TBD — $75,000
2. TBD — $50,000
3-4. TBD — $25,000
5-6. PSG Talon, Saigon Buffalo — $17,500
7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325
9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675
11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

–Field Level Media

Share: