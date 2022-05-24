T1 end RNG’s win streak, finish second in Rumble Stage at MSI

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

T1 defeated Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday on the final day of the Rumble Stage at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea, to snap RNG’s win streak.

In doing so, T1 wrapped up second place in the Rumble Stage.

T1 won both of their matches to finish the stage within a game of RNG in the Rumble standings. T1 defeated RNG in 33 minutes on blue and Saigon Buffalo in 23 minutes on red to improve to 7-3.

RNG rebounded, defeating PSG Talon in 26 minutes on red. RNG finished No. 1 in the Rumble standings at 8-2.

Saigon Buffalo beat G2 Esports in 26 minutes on red, Evil Geniuses topped PSG Talon in 29 minutes on blue, and G2 defeated Evil Geniuses in 35 minutes on red.

G2 and EG both finished the Rumble Stage at 5-5, good for third and fourth. The top four teams advance to the Knockout Stage.

PSG Talon and Saigon Buffalo are eliminated.

The final Knockout Stage is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

The semifinals will be played Friday:

Royal Never Give Up vs. TBD

T1 vs. TBD

Rumble Stage standings:

1. Royal Never Give Up, 8-2

2. T1, 7-3

T3. G2 Esports, 5-5

T3. Evil Geniuses, 5-5

5. PSG Talon, 3-7

6. Saigon Buffalo, 2-8

Prize pool and final standings:

1. TBD — $75,000

2. TBD — $50,000

3-4. TBD — $25,000

5-6. PSG Talon, Saigon Buffalo — $17,500

7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325

9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675

11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

–Field Level Media