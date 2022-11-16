T1 disband roster amid rumors of DOTA 2 exit

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

T1 made it official Wednesday, disbanding their Dota 2 roster ahead of a potential exit from competition.

The move comes in the aftermath of the departures of head coach Park “march” Tae-won and captain Carlo “Kuku” Palad late last month.

It also comes after the squad missed out on The International 2022.

T1 parted ways with veterans Karl “Karl” Baldovino and Kim “Gabbi” Santos in August. Kenny “Xepher” Deo and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon previously announced that their contracts with T1 had expired.

Bleed Esports is reportedly making a run at T1’s slot in SEA’s Division I for the 2023 DPC season.

