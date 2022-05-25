T1 continue Valorant overhaul by signing Munchkin

Credit: T1 Esports

T1 announced the signing Wednesday of Sang-beom “Munchkin” Byeon to their evolving Valorant roster.

The 24-year-old South Korean previously competed in Overwatch with the Seoul Dynasty and Boston Uprising before transitioning to Valorant in 2020. He had been with Crazy Raccoon since January 2021.

T1 have shuffled the roster since failing to qualify for any major events on the Valorant Champions Tour in 2022.

Munchkin joins countryman Seon-Ho “xeta” Son, Canadian Joshua “steel” Nissan and Americans Zander “thwifo” Kim and Josh “pwny” VanGorder on the active roster.

–Field Level Media