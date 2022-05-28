T1 advance to MSI final, will meet Royal Never Give Up

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

T1 needed only 77 minutes to defeat G2 Esports in the Knockout Stage on Saturday and advance into the final of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational finals in front of the home crowd in Busan, South Korea.

T1 swept the match 3-0.

In Sunday’s final, T1 will face Royal Never Give Up, the defending champion in the League of Legends event. Both teams have won the MSI twice, and one will become the first franchise to ever win three titles.

“We never gave up and advance to the Finals! Thank you for your energy and we’ll be ready for tomorrow!” T1 tweeted after the victory.

[#MSI 2022 Knockout Stage vs. G2] ??? ??? ?? ?? ???? ?????.

?????? ????? ??? ?? ??! ?????! ???????. We never gave up and advance to the Finals!

Thank you for your energy and we'll be ready for tomorrow!

After a hot start, G2 finished the tournament with a 1-8 mark in their final nine matches.

The final on Sunday is a best-of-five series, with the winner earning $75,000 and the runner-up taking home $50,000.

Prize pool and final standings:

1. TBD — $75,000

2. TBD — $50,000

3-4. Evil Geniuses, G2 — $25,000

5-6. PSG Talon, Saigon Buffalo — $17,500

7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325

9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675

11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

–Field Level Media