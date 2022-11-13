Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup final

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic each won their respective singles matches to lead Switzerland to a 2-0 win over Australia in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The victory marks Switzerland’s first title in three finals appearances, which included last year’s trip in which it fell to the Russian Tennis Federation. Alongside Teichmann and Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Simona Waltert made up the winning squad.

“It’s extremely sweet,” Swiss captain Heinz Guenthardt said. “Maybe it’s even sweeter after last year. … You obviously can’t compare. We have been working for this a long time. Not just this week.”

Teichmann started things off with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 triumph over Storm Sanders. Teichmann held an 8-0 advantage in aces and won six of nine break points. However, Sanders did hold the advantage in winners, posting 31 to Teichmann’s 22.

Bencic had a much easier time dispatching Ajla Tomljanovich, cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 victory to clinch the crown. Bencic won 24 of 32 (69.6 percent) first-service points and finished with 13 unforced errors, while Tomljanovich racked up 23.

“We were finalists last year and we were so heartbroken,” Bencic said. “(Teichmann) came up to me and said that next year we’re going to take it. And we did! I’m so incredibly proud.

“We will remember Glasgow for the rest of our lives.”

