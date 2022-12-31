Surging Stars avenge earlier loss to Sharks

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Fredrik Olofsson scored his first career goal midway into the second period to lift the host Dallas Stars to a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Dallas’ Joe Pavelski collected a goal and two assists against his former team, Jason Robertson had one of each and Roope Hintz and defenseman Esa Lindell also tallied.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen notched two assists and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars, who have won a season-high four games in a row and improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine contests. Dallas also exacted a bit of revenge after dropping a 5-4 decision to San Jose on Nov. 11.

San Jose’s Alexander Barabanov and Oskar Lindblom each scored a goal and James Reimer made 26 saves for the Sharks, who have lost six of their last seven games (1-5-1).

Defenseman Erik Karlsson notched an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games (two goals, 17 assists), tying the franchise record shared by Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06).

Lindblom cleaned up a rebound to forge a 2-2 tie at 9:03 of the second period, before Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal just 1:42 later. Pavelski wired a pass from the right circle to the left doorstep that Olofsson deposited past the outstretched right pad of Reimer.

Hintz provided insurance with 4:42 remaining with his 19th goal of the season and 11th in December. Lindell scored into an empty net to seal the win.

Barabanov settled a lead pass off the left-wing boards before wristing a shot between the pads of Oettinger to open the scoring at 5:13 of the first period. Barabanov’s goal was his fifth of the season and second in his last five games.

Pavelski deflected Heiskanen’s shot past Reimer to forge a tie over five minutes later. The goal was Pavelski’s 12th of the season, while Robertson’s assist extended his point streak to seven games.

Robertson wired a shot that hit the post and caromed off Reimer and into the net to give Dallas a 2-1 lead with 12:34 remaining in the first period. Robertson’s goal was his team-leading 25th of the season.

