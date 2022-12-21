Surging Magic’s second-half rally sinks slumping Rockets

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Franz Wagner scored a team-high 25 points while rookie Paulo Banchero recorded his sixth double-double as the visiting Orlando Magic erased a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday.

Banchero posted 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in teaming with Wagner to carry Orlando to a 3-1 road trip and its seventh win in eight games.

The Rockets have dropped four consecutive games, all at home, and will cap a seven-game stretch at Toyota Center on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Houston collapsed late, committing eight of its 17 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Magic, keyed by key baskets from their reserves, took advantage with a 31-point frame led by their bench.

Cole Anthony gave Orlando its first lead at 96-95 with 7:11 remaining before Admiral Schofield added a three-point play and Kevon Harris hit a 3-pointer that pushed the Magic to a 102-98 lead two minutes later. Banchero tallied five points to seal the victory.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 31 points, while Jalen Green added 21 points and eight rebounds. KJ Martin scored 18 points off the bench, while Alperen Sengun tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Rockets seemingly wrestled control with a 10-1 run midway through the third that featured a 3-pointer and three-point play from Green plus a pullup jumper and dunk from Porter.

Houston seized its largest lead in the process at 77-62, but the Magic fashioned an immediate response with a 17-2 blitz capped by a Markelle Fultz reverse layup and Wagner steal and dunk that pulled Orlando even at 79-79 at the 2:59 mark. Wagner scored 13 points in the third.

Green and Porter were instrumental in spotting the Rockets a 14-point lead in the first quarter, combining for 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Banchero almost singlehandedly led the Magic back into contention, scoring seven points during a 10-2 surge that capped the frame.

Banchero played all 12 minutes in the opening period, pouring in 14 points (on 6-of-7 shooting) with six rebounds. And while the Rockets stretched their advantage back to double digits by the intermission, Orlando’s reserves kept the margin within a manageable range.

Houston led 64-54 at the break on the strength of 9-of-23 3-point shooting, a departure from its 8-of-53 shooting from behind the arc in consecutive home losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

–Field Level Media