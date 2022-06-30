Surging LAFC takes down FC Dallas

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Undefeated in its last four matches after Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over FC Dallas at home, Los Angeles FC keeps rolling as the top team in Major League Soccer.

LAFC remained atop the Western Conference at 11-3-3, its 36 points the highest total in the league. Danny Musovski, Cristian “Chicho” Arango and Kwadwo Opoku scored goals in the win, enough to offset possible U.S. National Team World Cup team member Jesus Ferreira’s goal in the first half.

LAFC got a key save from goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 11th minute, when he managed to get a hand on Edwin Cerrillo’s attempt from distance. The next quality scoring chance went to the hosts, and Musovski gathered in a long ball from Jose Cifuentes and scored in the 23rd minute.

Ferreira’s goal, his 10th of the season, came off a free kick. Dallas faked an initial try that brought Crepeau far enough out of the net to be unable to recover enough to stop the actual kick from Ferreira, and FC Dallas (7-5-5, 26 points) tied the game in the 38th minute.

Arango got on the other end of a rolling pass just ahead of the Dallas defense and picked a corner of the net in the 57th minute. And the capper of a successful night was Opoku’s strike that hit the post and went over the goal line in the 86th minute.

Carlos Vela, signed to a contract extension for another year this week, assisted on two goals. LAFC is flying high as the top team in MLS, and improved its roster with the recent announcements of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini being signed.

The two European stars are expected to debut with LAFC early next month.

FC Dallas is 1-4-1 over its last six matches but is in fourth place in the West. Overall, the team has lost four of the last five matches against LAFC.

Dallas has allowed 12 goals in the past six matches after giving up just eight in its first 11 games of the season.

–Field Level Media