Surging Kings return home to host slumping Sharks

The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks begin a stretch that will see them face off three times in eight days when L.A. hosts its Northern California rival on Thursday.

The teams will play again in San Jose on Saturday and will complete their four-game season series back in Los Angeles on March 17. The Sharks defeated the Kings 6-2 in San Jose on Jan. 17, a game that saw Sharks forward Timo Meier score five goals.

That victory brought the Sharks within a point of Los Angeles in the Pacific Division standings. But a 3-8-5 slide since then has dropped San Jose 16 points behind Los Angeles, which is 8-2-0 in its past 10 games and has won three in a row to move into second place in the division. The most recent victory came Monday, when Trevor Moore scored with 26 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Kings into overtime against the Boston Bruins, and Andreas Athanasiou scoring in OT for a 3-2 win.

Monday’s game involved “a lot of heavy lifting for both teams,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “So good for our team to play in that. Really good for our team to play in it and stick with it. We found a way to get two in the last few minutes of the game and used every minute we had, which was important.”

The Sharks have been off since a 3-2 overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. They lost despite the play of rookie goalie Zach Sawchenko, who made 33 saves in his first NHL start.

“Earning the trust to get a start, that’s a whole another step,” Sawchenko said. “So it’s all part of the process here. Just brick by brick, building a career and trusting the process.”

Sawchenko and Alex Stalock are expected to handle San Jose’s goaltending until either James Reimer or Adin Hill are activated from injured reserve. Hill is closer than Reimer to returning, as Hill has been practicing in limited fashion.

San Jose could be getting some help on the blue line, as defensemen Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna may be back against the Kings. Karlsson has missed 15 games with a forearm injury, and Megna has missed 10 after undergoing foot surgery.

The Kings removed Lias Andersson from injured reserve on Tuesday, so the forward is on the verge of returning after a 23-game absence. However, defenseman Mikey Anderson is questionable after leaving with an upper-body injury in the first period against Boston.

Cal Petersen played every minute of the Kings’ road victories over the Buffalo Sabres and the Bruins on consecutive days. Los Angeles could opt to start Jonathan Quick against the Sharks if Petersen needs some rest, though Petersen has emerged as the Kings’ top choice in net, starting six of the team’s last nine games.

The Kings’ recent success has coincided with a big improvement from their penalty-kill unit. After struggling to contain opponents’ power plays for much of the season, the Kings are 21-for-25 on the penalty kill in their past 10 games.

