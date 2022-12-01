Surging Jason Robertson tallies hat trick, Stars shut out Ducks

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Robertson produced his third career hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 5-0 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Robertson has a league-leading 22 goals on the season, and extended his point streak to 17 games (20 goals, 12 assists), tied for the third -longest in the Dallas Stars / Minnesota North Stars franchise history.

Miro Heiskanen had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and fourth of his three-year NHL career with the Stars, who improved to 7-2-2 at home this season.

Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row and seven of eight.

Robertson gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:13 of the first period.

Robertson brought the puck around the back of the Anaheim net and took a shot from just below the goal line that banked off the stick of Stolarz and into the Anaheim net.

Robertson scored on a wrist shot from the high slot while on a power play to make it 2-0 at 7:43 of the second period.

Joel Kiviranta scored at 11:09 of the second period to increase the lead to 3-0.

Heiskanen used his chest to keep the puck from exiting the Anaheim zone, and then brought the puck into the high slot before taking a shot that was saved by Stolarz. The rebound came out to Kiviranta, who swiped the puck into the net.

Robertson completed the trick when he scored on a wrist shot from just above the right circle on another power play to extend the lead to 4-0 at 1:23 of the third period.

Dave Gagner had an 18-game scoring streak in the 1990-91 season. Brian Bellows set the franchise mark with a 20-game point streak for the North Stars during the 1985-86 season.

The Stars made it 5-0 on a backhand shot by Wyatt Johnston at 11:23.

Oettinger came in 3-0-0 in his NHL career against the Ducks with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

