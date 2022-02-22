Surging Blues hand Flyers sixth straight loss

Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) tries for the rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist to lift the St. Louis Blues past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday.

Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad each added one goal while Niko Mikkola contributed two assists for the Blues, who won for the fourth time in five games.

St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

Oskar Lindblom scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have dropped six in a row (0-4-2) and three straight (0-2-1) to start their eight-game homestand. They are 2-14-5 in their past 21 games.

Flyers goaltender Martin Jones received the start for the second consecutive game because Carter Hart was out with an eye infection. Jones stopped 22 shots.

Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton skated in all alone from center ice and had his shot saved by Binnington at 5:31 of the first period.

Pavel Buchnevich ripped a slap shot just wide at 11:31 and the Blues continued with a flurry of chances. Schenn connected 19 seconds later as his shot went just over the line. The goal was initially disallowed, but after a video review, it was deemed good.

The Blues came out aggressive in the second period and fired a number of shots on goal in the first seven minutes. However, Jones made some stellar saves to keep the Flyers within one goal.

Claude Giroux nearly tied the game at 8:23 as he unleashed a slap shot off the post. Giroux had another strong scoring chance yet shot the puck wide with 11 seconds remaining in the middle period.

The Flyers’ Justin Braun hit the crossbar at 4:22 of the third.

Philadelphia tied the game at 1 when Lindblom’s shot from the point through traffic landed in the net at 8:09.

Just 42 seconds later, the Blues went ahead 2-1 as Tarasenko scored as he was falling to the ice.

Jones was pulled for an extra skater with 1:47 left, and Barbashev scored into an empty net with 52.8 seconds remaining for a two-goal advantage.

Saad added a second empty-net goal with 6.4 seconds to go.

–Field Level Media