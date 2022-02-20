Surge suffer first loss at CDL Major 1 qualifiers

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Surge suffered their first loss on Saturday at the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers.

The Florida Mutineers (2-3) swept Seattle, dropping the Surge to 3-1.

In Saturday’s other action, the New York Subliners dropped the Boston Breach 3-2, Minnesota Rokkr edged the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-2, and the Los Angeles Thieves improved to 4-1 with a win over Toronto Ultra.

The Mutineers took it the Surge, winning 250-200 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-1 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control.

The Thieves had to rally to win their match after dropping Bocage Hardpoint 250-109 to the Ultra. L.A. responded with a 6-4 victory on Tuscan Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Tuscan Control and 250-215 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The Subliners also had to rally from a 1-0 hole to earn their first win. The Breach took Bocage Hardpoint 250-181 but the Subliners took the next two – 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control. The Breach won Tuscan Hardpoint 250-198 before the Subliners clinched with a 6-4 win on Bocage Search and Destroy.

The Rokkr also dropped the opening map to the Guerrillas, 250-241 on Bocage Hardpoint. The Rokkr responded with a 6-4 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. But L.A. won Gavutu Control 3-2. The Rokkr then took the last two, 250-203 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-2 on Bocage Search and Destroy.

The qualifiers continue Sunday with three matches:

London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge

Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 4-0, 75 percent

2. Los Angeles Thieves, 40 points, 4-1, 61.9 percent

3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, 62.5 percent

4. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-1, 56.3 percent

5. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-2, 62.5 percent

6. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-2, 50 percent

7. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-3, 50 percent

8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-3, 47.6 percent

9. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-3, 44.4 percent

10. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-3, 40.9 percent

11. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-3, 31.3 percent

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, 25 percent

–Field Level Media