Surge improve to 3-0 in CDL Major 1 qualifiers

The Seattle Surge became the first team to reach 3-0 in the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers when they outlasted the Minnesota Rokkr 3-2 on Friday.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Surge opened with a 250-225 win on Bocage Hardpoint, and Minnesota answered with a 6-4 victory on Berlin Search and Destroy. Seattle moved back in front with a close 3-2 result on Tuscan Control, but the Rokkr tied it again by winning 250-221 on Gavutu Hardpoint.

They returned to Tuscan for the deciding round, and the Surge eked out a 6-5 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The new-look Boston Breach also remained undefeated, improving their record to 2-0 with a 3-1 win over the Paris Legion.

The Breach shot ahead with commanding wins of 250-155 on Bocage Hardpoint and 6-2 on Tuscan Search and Destroy. The Legion fought back with a 3-2 victory on Gavutu Control, but Boston iced it with a 250-141 romp on Berlin Hardpoint.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Ultra, winners of last month’s CDL Kickoff Classic, swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0. All three maps were close battles, but Toronto prevailed each time — 245-239 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-4 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Tuscan Control.

In the last match of the night, the Los Angeles Thieves beat the New York Subliners 3-1. The Thieves took Bocage Hardpoint 250-206 to get things started, but New York responded with a narrow 6-5 win at Tuscan Search and Destroy. The Thieves recovered to take Gavutu Control 3-1 and Gavutu Hardpoint 250-218.

The qualifiers will continue Saturday with four matches:

Minnesota Rokkr vs. London Royal Ravens

Paris Legion vs. OpTic Texas

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Florida Mutineers

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage

1. Seattle Storm, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent

2. London Royal Ravens, 20 points, 2-0, 75 percent

3. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-0, 66.7 percent

4. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-0, 66.7 percent

5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, 62.5 percent

6. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-1, 50 percent

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-1, 50 percent

8. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-1, 42.9 percent

9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-2, 41.7 percent

10. OpTic Texas, 0 points, 0-2, 40 percent

11. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-3, 30.8 percent

12. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-3, 18.2 percent

–Field Level Media