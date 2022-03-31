Surge, FaZe, Mutineers, Breach open CDL Major 2 with wins

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There was little drama on the first day of the Call of Duty League Major 2 as the Seattle Surge, Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers and Boston Breach cruised to 3-0 sweeps on Thursday in opening-round action.

The Surge beat OpTic Texas, the FaZe downed the New York Subliners, the Mutineers defeated the London Royal Ravens and the Breach topped the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Seattle and Atlanta will square off in a second-round, winners-bracket match on Saturday, as will Florida and Boston.

The four Thursday losers are back in action Friday. Texas will oppose the Minnesota Rokkr, New York will meet the Los Angeles Thieves, London will square off with the Paris Legion and the Guerrillas will match up with the Toronto Ultra.

All matches in the double-elimination major event are best-of-five until the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-nine. The winning team will receive 65 Call of Duty League points, and the runner-up will get 50 points.

The Surge tripped OpTic 250-159 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-4 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control.

The FaZe handled the Subliners 250-146 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-5 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

The Mutineers pushed past the Royal Ravens 250-177 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-4 on Tuscan Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

The Breach beat the Guerrillas 250-180 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Tuscan Control.

Call of Duty League Major 2 point distribution

1. 65 CDL points

2. 50 CDL points

3. 40 CDL points

4. 30 CDL points

5-6. 20 CDL points

7-8. 10 CDL points

9-12. No CDL points

–Field Level Media