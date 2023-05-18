Super Bowl 60 to be awarded to San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara

As the NFL prepares for Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII next February, the league is about to announce where sports biggest event will be held in 2026.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, Super Bowl 60 will be hosted at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the current home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Santa Clara previously hosted Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. It’s a game Denver won by the score of 24-10. It also represented Peyton Manning’s final game in the NFL.

That specific Super Bowl saw a backdrop that included the NFL celebrating its 50th year of existence in the SB era. Fast forward a decade, and we’re likely going to see the same thing.

This is a pretty big win for the 49ers and the entire Bay Area.

“From what I’ve heard, Super Bowl 60 coming to Levi’s Stadium is a collaborative effort with every Bay Area pro franchise being represented on the Bay Area Host Committee board. The Warriors and Giants — and their facilities — have significant roles in supporting the effort,” NBC Sports 49ers inside Matt Maiocco noted.

This comes at a time when the Bay Area is set to lose MLB’s Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. They will soon represent the third major professional sports team to leave what is quickly becoming a flyover city, including the NFL’s Raiders and NBA’s Warriors. Hosting the Super Bowl as well as the World Cup in 2026 is no small thing for the region.

Super Bowl locations, times and dates

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVII: February 10, 2024: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Super Bowl LIX: February 9, 2025: Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl 60: TBD: Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Through the first 57 Super Bowls, Miami has hosted the most with 11. New Orleans comes in at third with 10 while Los Angeles ranks third with eight.

As for the Bay Area, this will represent the third time the region has hosted the game. In addition to back in 2016, Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto hosted Super Bowl XIX in 1985 between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

That game saw Joe Montana lead San Francisco to a blowout 38-16 win over Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers hope something akin to that happens in 2026.